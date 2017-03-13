Finding Misuse of 'R' Symbol But No I...

Finding Misuse of 'R' Symbol But No Intent To Deceive, TTAB Dismisses FACETS Opposition

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The TTABlog

The Board dismissed this 10-year old opposition to registration of the mark FACETS for computer software in the health care management field, finding that although applicant had misused the federal registration symbol, there was no evidence that applicant had an intent to deceive. Farmaco-Logica B.V. v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The TTABlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC