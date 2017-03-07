EpiPen sales take a major hit

Concerns over the soaring cost of Mylan's EpiPen, plus increased competition, appear to have taken a toll on sales of the brand-name allergy shot. Prescriptions for EpiPen alternatives surged to 28.9 percent of the market in February, up from 5.3 percent in December, according to a report by medical records and billing company Athenahealth in Watertown, Mass.

