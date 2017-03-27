EpiPen is getting crushed by a $10 copycat

Mylan's EpiPen - the center of one of the many blistering scandals on Big Pharma price gouging - is getting hammered in the market, as competitors have burst on the scene, and as health insurers and prescribing physicians have gotten the memo. Its market share plunged from 95% to 71% in just two months! Mylan had acquired the rights to the decades-old product in 2007.

