Camber Capital Management LLC Buys Allergan PLC, Myriad Genetics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sells ...

Boston, MA, based Investment company Camber Capital Management LLC buys Allergan PLC, Myriad Genetics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova PLC, Biogen, Abbott Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, athenahealth, Gilead Sciences, Brookdale Senior Living, sells The Medicines Co, Community Health Systems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, PTC Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camber Capital Management LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Camber Capital Management LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

