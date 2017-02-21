How to assess the decision to switch EHR systems
With almost any industry, there are a few companies that have the majority of market share. We're all familiar with the dominant players in the EHR market, those top 10 systems who hold the 80 percent to 90 percent of market share year to year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.
Comments
Add your comments below
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
Find what you want!
Search Application Service Providers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC