CommonWell plans APIs to expand use of exchange services

Several members of CommonWell Health Alliance, a collaboration among health information technology vendors to cooperate on improving interoperability, will build new application programming interfaces to expand services to providers using the data exchange. Eight CommonWell members have committed to developing a Notifications API, enabling providers to be alerted when data on their patients is available on the CommonWell network.

