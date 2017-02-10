athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Shares Sold...

athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of athenahealth, Inc. by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,746 shares of the company's stock after selling 992,072 shares during the period.

