athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Position Maintained by Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp maintained its stake in athenahealth, Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
Find what you want!
Search Application Service Providers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC