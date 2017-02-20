assessURhealth and athenahealth Collaborate on New Integration

Through the integration, assessURhealth will link to athenahealth's 85,000+ provider network, promoting better mental health care and patient engagement among providers. "This integration with athenahealth allows assessURhealth to improve providers overall care, adding new revenue and patient data quickly and easily, with a simple implementation and easy to use features," said Mallory Tai Taylor, Cofounder and Vice President, assessURhealth.

