assessURhealth and athenahealth Colla...

assessURhealth and athenahealth Collaborate on New Integration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Through the integration, assessURhealth will link to athenahealth's 85,000+ provider network, promoting better mental health care and patient engagement among providers. "This integration with athenahealth allows assessURhealth to improve providers overall care, adding new revenue and patient data quickly and easily, with a simple implementation and easy to use features," said Mallory Tai Taylor, Cofounder and Vice President, assessURhealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC