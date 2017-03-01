Argonaut Project's FHIR activities to continue in perpetuity
The sponsors of the Argonaut Project, an industry-wide effort to accelerate the development and adoption of HL7's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, have agreed on an annual sustainability model that will focus on key FHIR use cases for the foreseeable future. A collaboration of vendors and providers, including Accenture, athenahealth, Cerner, Epic, Meditech, Surescripts, and The Advisory Board, the project has gained significant traction in developing implementation guides that are basis for their FHIR implementations.
