VA reduces antibiotic use in system-wide antimicrobial stewardship initiative

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The Veterans Health Administration reduced inpatient antibiotic use by 12 percent and decreased use of broad-spectrum antibiotics through a multi-year, system-wide antimicrobial stewardship initiative, according to a study published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology , the journal for the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. The study outlines the development and implementation of the effort to improve antibiotic use through the VHA's more than 140 medical facilities.

