Stephens Inc. AR Continues to Hold Stake in athenahealth, Inc.
Stephens Inc. AR held its position in shares of athenahealth, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
