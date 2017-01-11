Report Details Leadership Views of Both C-Suite Executives and Millennial Leaders
January 10, 2017 Today, in conjunction with RW2 Enterprises and Development Dimensions International , The Conference Board released the report, Divergent Views/Common Ground: The Leadership Perspectives of C-Suite Executives and Millennial Leaders . The findings result from interviews, surveys, and focus groups with Millennial leaders, CEOs, and other non-Millennial leaders at the following 14 organizations: Aetna, American Express, athenahealth, The Boeing Company, Cardinal Health, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Kindred Healthcare, KPMG, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, United Rentals, UPS, Verizon Communications, and Xerox.
