Office 365 outstrips Salesforce, Box as top enterprise app
Among enterprise apps, Microsoft Office 365 is tops, Slack's growing fast, and platforms like Salesforce and Box are here to stay. But Slack's explosive continued growth isn't guaranteed.
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
