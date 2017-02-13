IUD Insertions Have Increased By 19 P...

IUD Insertions Have Increased By 19 Percent Since the Election, According to a New Study

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: New York Magazine

Immediately after the election, countless social-media posts and articles suggested women get intrauterine devices before Donald Trump took office and potentially restricted access to birth control. A new report from Vox shows that many women across the U.S. actually did rush out to get that long-acting reversible birth-control method, as IUD prescriptions and procedures increased by 19 percent between October and December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC