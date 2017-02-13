It's Official: More Women Are Getting IUDs Following Trump's Election
After the election of Donald Trump, a lot of women were concerned about what would happen to the free, accessible birth control options they had under Obama's Affordable Care Act. And now that Trump has officially taken office, we know that contraceptives will no longer be co-pay free , and that the cost for getting an IUD will likely be somewhere between $400 and $900 , which would be a major expense for most women in America.
