California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10,493,000 Position in athenahealth, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in athenahealth, Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period.
