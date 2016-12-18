Trump may push downsizing of federal health IT initiatives, experts say

Government-mandated health information technology initiatives such as Meaningful Use may be pared down by the Trump administration, experts predicted last week. While Trump's administration has indicated support for health IT, he may choose to move initiatives to the private sector and cut back on government involvement in the programs, Stephanie Zaremba, director of government and regulatory affairs at athenahealth, told Bloomberg BNA.

