KeyBanc Previews Athenahealth's Investor Summit

KeyBanc Capital's Donald Hooker expects the Investor Summit hosted by athenahealth, Inc on December 15 to include discussions on two "promising" verticals, hospitals and population health management. The analyst believes the event holds special importance this year, "given the elevated legislative and regulatory uncertainty following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and the nomination of Tom Price as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, as well as the pending impact of both the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act and the 21st Century Cures Act ."

