Athenahealth shares soar on upbeat 2017 outlook

Wednesday Dec 14

Athenahealth projected revenue in a range of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion and adjusted operating income of $170 million to $190 million in 2017. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are forecasting the provider of cloud-based systems for medical facilities to report full-year revenue of $1.29 billion and operating income of $154 million.

Chicago, IL

