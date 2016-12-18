athenahealth, Inc. Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2016 Guidance and Initiates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2017

In order to help the investment community better understand our strategic investments and financial goals for our fiscal year 2017 performance expectations, we are providing the following additional insight and points of interest: We plan to continue to invest in research and development to support evolving our technology platform and building and improving our core services and network services. 1Management defines " Annual Bookings " as the sum of the expected annualized recurring revenue from our athenahealth-branded services and the contracted value from our Epocrates-branded services; net of actual charge backs.

