athenahealth, Inc. Reaffirms Fiscal Y...

athenahealth, Inc. Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2016 Guidance and Initiates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: P&T Community

In order to help the investment community better understand our strategic investments and financial goals for our fiscal year 2017 performance expectations, we are providing the following additional insight and points of interest: We plan to continue to invest in research and development to support evolving our technology platform and building and improving our core services and network services. 1Management defines " Annual Bookings " as the sum of the expected annualized recurring revenue from our athenahealth-branded services and the contracted value from our Epocrates-branded services; net of actual charge backs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC