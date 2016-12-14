athenahealth Inc. (ATHN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE
US Bancorp DE increased its stake in athenahealth Inc. by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period.
