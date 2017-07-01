Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stake Cut by ...

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

Saturday Jul 1

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

