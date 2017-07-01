Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC