KCG Holdings Inc. Sells 3,584 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc.
KCG Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 17,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC