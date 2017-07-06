CH2M to grow asset management service...

CH2M to grow asset management services for U.S. Army worldwide

The Corps of Engineers recently mandated BUILDER SMS as its preferred platform to assess and verify more than 25,000 assets at nearly 885 Installation Management Command locations worldwide.

Chicago, IL

