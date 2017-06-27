UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more volatile. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo in the cut-throat online supermarket sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.