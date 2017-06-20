Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Receives Cons...

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

