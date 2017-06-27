Study of I-81 replacement options in Syracuse due this summer
A consultant's study of options for replacing the deteriorating elevated section of Interstate 81 through Syracuse is expected to be completed late this summer, according to the state Department of Transportation. The DOT hired WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff , an international engineering firm with New York roots that go back 130 years, earlier this year to evaluate three possibilities for replacing the viaduct: Replace the raised highway with a ground-level "community grid" that would reroute I-81 "through" traffic around the city and allow city streets to handle local traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC