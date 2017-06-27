Study of I-81 replacement options in ...

Study of I-81 replacement options in Syracuse due this summer

A consultant's study of options for replacing the deteriorating elevated section of Interstate 81 through Syracuse is expected to be completed late this summer, according to the state Department of Transportation. The DOT hired WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff , an international engineering firm with New York roots that go back 130 years, earlier this year to evaluate three possibilities for replacing the viaduct: Replace the raised highway with a ground-level "community grid" that would reroute I-81 "through" traffic around the city and allow city streets to handle local traffic.

