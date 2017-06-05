Shareholder Alert: Goldberg Law PC An...

Shareholder Alert: Goldberg Law PC Announces an Investigation of Petrofac Limited

Goldberg Law PC , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petrofac Limited . If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Petrofac Limited, and would like more information about the investigation, we encourage you to contact Michael Goldberg or Brian Schall , of Goldberg Law PC, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, You can also reach us through the firm's website at http://www.Goldberglawpc.com , or by email at [email protected] .

