Petrofac sees higher bidding activity in core markets

British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Tuesday said it expected an underlying net profit of $135-$145 million for the first-half of 2017 as higher bidding activity in its core markets led to a strong order book. Order book stood at $13 billion as of May 31, said the company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities.

