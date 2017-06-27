Petrofac claims solid start to year as backlog shrinks

Petrofac issued a pre-close trading update on Tuesday morning, ahead of the announcement of its half year results for the six months to 30 June on 30 August, claiming underlying net profit for the first half of 2017 was expected to be between $135m and $145m, with full year net profit expected to be weighted to the second half of the year. The FTSE 250 company reported a new order intake of $1.7bn in the year to date, with a backlog of $13.0bn at 31 May. Net debt was forecast to be around $1.1bn at 30 June, which would be in line with expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.