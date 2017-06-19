A Georgia-based architect says the a prominent architectural firm behind One World Trade Center ripped off a design he created as a graduate studenta a in 1999. Jeehoon Park sued architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in Manhattan federal court a Wednesday a for unspecified damages, saying the firm has unfairly taken credit for the lower Manhattan towera , the tallest in the Western Hemisphere,a despite its "striking similarity" to a multi-sided glass structure he created while studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

