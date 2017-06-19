One World Trade Center design was sto...

One World Trade Center design was stolen, architect claims

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Georgia-based architect says the a prominent architectural firm behind One World Trade Center ripped off a design he created as a graduate studenta a in 1999. Jeehoon Park sued architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in Manhattan federal court a Wednesday a for unspecified damages, saying the firm has unfairly taken credit for the lower Manhattan towera , the tallest in the Western Hemisphere,a despite its "striking similarity" to a multi-sided glass structure he created while studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC