New tollway consulting engineer to replace long-term firm
The Illinois tollway is closing in on a deal with a consulting engineer after protests from its current firm for not renewing a contract. Committee members on Wednesday approved an $84.5 million, 4½-year contract with WSP USA Inc., formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff Inc., for the consulting job.
