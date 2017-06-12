New tollway consulting engineer to re...

New tollway consulting engineer to replace long-term firm

Wednesday Jun 14

The Illinois tollway is closing in on a deal with a consulting engineer after protests from its current firm for not renewing a contract. Committee members on Wednesday approved an $84.5 million, 4½-year contract with WSP USA Inc., formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff Inc., for the consulting job.

Chicago, IL

