New engineers to oversee massive tollway projects
A new consulting engineer will be advising the Illinois tollway as it charges ahead with a multibillion-dollar agenda that will change commuting in the suburbs. Directors Thursday approved an $84.5 million, 4½-year contract with WSP USA Inc., formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff Inc., for duties including inspections, preparing an annual report and reviewing projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC