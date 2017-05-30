Mayor Emanuel Announces Selection of Team to Develop Michael Reese Site in Bronzeville

Ten-Year Development Expected to Transform South Side Community, Creating Tens of Thousands of Jobs and Generating Billions of Dollars of Investment Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced selection of a master development team to lead the revitalization of the Michael Reese site in Bronzeville. The team is led by Farpoint Development, Draper & Kramer, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, McLaurin Development Partners, and Bronzeville Community Development Partnership, among others.

