June 5, 2017 - Denton Municipal Electric taps tax-exempt bonds for...
Texas public power utility Denton Municipal Electric is funding the construction of a 225-megawatt natural gas fired power plant through the issuance of revenue bonds. The plant is a key component of the Renewable Denton Plan, Denton's effort to dramatically increase its renewable energy supply portfolio and a benefit of the use of tax-exempt bonds is that they will help to keep rates steady or even lower them, the utility noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC