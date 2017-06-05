June 5, 2017 - Denton Municipal Electric taps tax-exempt bonds for...

Texas public power utility Denton Municipal Electric is funding the construction of a 225-megawatt natural gas fired power plant through the issuance of revenue bonds. The plant is a key component of the Renewable Denton Plan, Denton's effort to dramatically increase its renewable energy supply portfolio and a benefit of the use of tax-exempt bonds is that they will help to keep rates steady or even lower them, the utility noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.