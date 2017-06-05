Istanbul-based architecture firm opens first NYC office
Istanbul-based TabanlioAYlu Architects has set up shop in Lower Manhattan with its first ever office in New York City. The firm, led by Murat TabanlioAYlu, announced on Monday that it's opening a new office at 111 John Street.
