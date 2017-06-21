Insider Buying: Etrion SA (PFC) Direc...

Insider Buying: Etrion SA (PFC) Director Acquires 261,000 Shares of Stock

Wednesday Jun 21

Etrion SA Director Al Kroontje bought 261,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,320.00.

