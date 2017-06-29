Inside Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's imposing Bronx 911 call center
Driving along the Pelham Parkway or Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham Bay you might notice a silvery, somewhat monolithic structure along the road. That recently completed structure is New York City's Public Safety Awareness Center II otherwise known as the center where 911 calls are answered by emergency response workers from three different agencies: the police department, the fire department, and emergency medical services.
