Important Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an...
IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of Petrofac Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Khang & Khang LLP announces that it is investigating claims against Petrofac Limited concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased shares of Petrofac and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors violated fderal securities laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC