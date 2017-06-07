Important Investor Alert: Khang & Kha...

Important Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an...

IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of Petrofac Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Khang & Khang LLP announces that it is investigating claims against Petrofac Limited concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased shares of Petrofac and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors violated fderal securities laws.

Chicago, IL

