FTSE 250 movers: Mitie up after final results; Acacia loses its shine

London's FTSE 250 index was down 0.5% to 19,676.22 in afternoon trade as investors keep a close eye on political developments in light of last week's hung parliament. Outsourcer Mitie was the standout gainer after it withheld its final dividend as it tumbled into losses, with the market impressed by the new management team's expectations of a quick return to growth in underlying profits this year.

Chicago, IL

