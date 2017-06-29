FTSE 250 movers: Kier powers ahead, Stagecoach stuck in reverse
Property construction and services group Kier was among the top risers on the FTSE 250 on Wednesday, after it said earlier that it expected full year underlying profits to be in line with expectations. The company added that the financial impact of its portfolio simplification programme together with other non-underlying items would result in a non-underlying charge of around A 73m.
