First new council houses to be built in 30 years get two awards

Thursday Jun 22

Enfield Council has won two architecture industry awards for work done in its ongoing mission to provide a greater number of quality homes for residents. The Royal Institute of British Architects named the council 'Client of the Year' and gave it a London regional award in its housing category for Dujardin Mews, the first new council housing to be built in the borough for 30 years.

Chicago, IL

