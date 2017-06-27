First new council houses to be built in 30 years get two awards
Enfield Council has won two architecture industry awards for work done in its ongoing mission to provide a greater number of quality homes for residents. The Royal Institute of British Architects named the council 'Client of the Year' and gave it a London regional award in its housing category for Dujardin Mews, the first new council housing to be built in the borough for 30 years.
