Deadline for new KCI terminal plans pushed back

Mayor Sly James and City Council members decided on Tuesday to push back the deadline for proposals to build a possible new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Firms interested in being a part of new terminal talks will now have an additional 45 days from Tuesday to submit their qualifications and experience for the project.

Chicago, IL

