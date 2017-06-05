City of Chicago selects redevelopment team for Bronzeville's former Michael Reese site
After issuing a formal Request for Proposal last fall, the City of Chicago has selected a winning bid to redevelop the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville. According to Crain's , city officials have tapped the team of Draper & Kramer, Farpoint Development, and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives along with architectural consultant Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to revitalize the parcel just south of Chicago's McCormick Place convention center and entrainment district.
