City of Chicago selects redevelopment team for Bronzeville's former Michael Reese site

Friday Jun 2

After issuing a formal Request for Proposal last fall, the City of Chicago has selected a winning bid to redevelop the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville. According to Crain's , city officials have tapped the team of Draper & Kramer, Farpoint Development, and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives along with architectural consultant Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to revitalize the parcel just south of Chicago's McCormick Place convention center and entrainment district.

Chicago, IL

