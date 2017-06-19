Chicago Housing Authority OK's Irving...

Chicago Housing Authority OK's Irving Park and West Ridge libraries, Logan Square LGBTQ housing

The City of Chicago's big plan to "co-locate" mixed-income housing with new, architecturally significant Chicago public libraries reached an important milestone this week. The board of the Chicago Housing Authority voted to authorize a pair of loans of up to $11 million each for two such projects: Irving Park's 'Independence Branch' at 4022-4036 N. Elston Avenue and West Ridge's 'Northtown Branch' at 6800-6824 N. Western Avenue.

Chicago, IL

