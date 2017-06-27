Brian Beathard, Eric McElroy appointe...

Brian Beathard, Eric McElroy appointed to Franklin Transit Authority

The Franklin Transit Authority is pleased to announce the appointments of Williamson County Commissioner Brian Beathard and Eric McElroy with HDR, Inc. to the Franklin Transit Authority. "We are so honored to welcome Brian Beathard and Eric McElroy as the newest members to the Franklin Transit Authority," Dale Thomas, incoming Franklin Transit Authority chairman, said.

