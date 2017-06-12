Architect claims NY's One World Trade...

Architect claims NY's One World Trade Center stole his design

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Raw Story

A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school. Jeehoon Park accused Skidmore, Owings & Merrill of falsely claiming design credit for the 104-story One World Trade Center, whose 1,776-foot height including the spire makes it the Western Hemisphere's tallest building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC