AECOM promotes Wotring to COO, Kadenacy exiting company
AECOM has promoted Technical and Operational Services Group President Randy Wotring to chief operating officer in an appointment slated to take effect Saturday. The three-decade engineering and construction sector veteran will continue in his group president role, an AECOM spokesperson told Washington Technology.
