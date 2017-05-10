WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff to Operate as WSP Usa in the United States
Parsons Brinckerhoff has announced it is now WSP worldwide effective May 10. In the United States, the firm will operate as WSP USA . Parsons Brinckerhoff, a leading transportation engineering and management organization founded in 1885 in New York City, was acquired in 2014 by WSP, a global professional services consultancy.
